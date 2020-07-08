‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Stars Defend ‘Innocent’ General Lee Car Emblazoned With Confederate Flag Imagery

Series stars John Schneider and Tom Wopat react to renewed controversy over the General Lee.

The original stars of The Dukes of Hazzard are defending the controversial car that was featured on the classic TV show.

The famous 1969 Dodge Charger, dubbed the General Lee, has long been under fire for the Confederate imagery painted on its roof, but the car and the classic action-adventure show are getting another look as problematic monuments and other symbols of Confederacy are being removed across the country.

In a new interview, Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, addressed the Confederate symbol’s controversial history of representing slavery and racism as he acknowledged that the climate in the U.S. has changed greatly since his TV show debuted on CBS in 1979.

“The situation in the country has obviously changed in the last 40 years,” Wopat told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel fortunate to be living in a time when we can address some of the injustices of the past.”

But the actor added a major disclaimer regarding the General Lee.

“But the car is innocent.”

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on the series, said today’s political correct movement “has gotten way out of hand.”

“I have never had an African-American come up to me and have any problem with it whatsoever,” Schneider of the car.

Amid talk that the Confederate imagery could be digitally removed from the roof of the car in reruns of the show, Ben Jones, who played Cooter on the series, said the idea is unthinkable.

“That would be like taking the ‘S’ off of Superman’s chest,” Jones said.

The co-stars’ comments come amid cries to move the famous car used in the CBS series out its current location at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois. But museum director Brian Grams told the Northwest Herald the Dukes of Hazzard car will not be removed from display because it’s “part of history and people love it.”

In 2015, TVLand stopped airing The Dukes of Hazzard after the murders of nine Black congregants at a South Carolina church. Reruns were airing twice daily on the classic TV network before the network put the brakes on the General Lee.

At the time, Schneider blasted the network for yanking the show.

“The Dukes of Hazzard was and is no more a show seated in racism than Breaking Bad was a show seated in reality,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter.

Schneider described the series as one of the most “beloved” television shows in “the history of the medium,” and added, “Are people who grew up watching the show now suddenly racists?”

The Dukes of Hazzard can now only be seen via streaming on Amazon.