Derek Hough Pokes Fun At His Own Look In New Photo Share

Derek Hough poked fun at his own look in a new Instagram share. The former Dancing with the Stars six-time mirrorball winner and current judge on World of Dance posed alone in the image. He wore a unique outfit that had him questioning just what line of work he felt he was more suited for.

In the new share, Derek wore a black and white striped button-down shirt. The garment was a slim cut, hugging the dance pro’s sculpted torso. The shirt had a retro feel, similar to a men’s garment that would have been popular in the 1950s and 1960s. This is what led Derek to quip that he was unsure if he was the host of World of Dance or a member of Broadway’s Jersey Boys.

The tongue-in-cheek comment also alluded to his longtime friendship with professional dancer and musician Mark Ballas.

Derek wore his hair in its usual style — slicked back away from his face on the sides and combed up and away at the top of his head. He sported a beard and mustache that were neat and closely trimmed. In the caption of the share, Derek noted that the episode that aired on July 7 was a repeat episode. He did not share if the upcoming episode of the competition series would be a new one in the caption.

Derek currently judges competitors on World of Dance, the NBC series where he is a panelist alongside Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez. The show is hosted by Scott Evans. World of Dance features performers — including solo acts and larger groups — representing any style of dance as they compete for a grand prize of $1 million. The show had filmed Season 4’s shows prior to a shutdown of production due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has spent the past several months at home, self-isolating with longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert since the pandemic became widespread in Mid-March.

Instead of its usual production schedule, the competition started off with a major change. Dancers went right into the Qualifiers, a major twist for the series. This added a new excitement for longtime viewers of the show.

Derek’s fans loved his overall look and shared their own comments regarding his fashion style.

“Look like a basketball ref,” joked one follower.

“Either way you look pretty fire,” complimented a second Instagram user.

“Great photo Derek, stay safe and well,” stated a third fan of the television star.

“Hahaha, either way, BossWork!” said a fourth person.