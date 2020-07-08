Derek Hough Pokes Fun At His Own Look In New Photo Share

Derek Hough poked fun at his own look in a new Instagram share. The former Dancing with the Stars six-time mirrorball winner and current judge on World of Dance posed alone in the image. He wore a unique outfit that had him questioning in the caption just what line of work he felt he more closely resembled.

In the new share, Derek wore a black and white striped button-down shirt. The garment was a slim cut, hugging the dance pro’s sculpted torso. The style had a retro feel, similar to a men’s garment that would have been popular to wear in the 1950s and 1960s. This is what led Derek to quip that he was unsure if he was the host of World of Dance or a member of Broadway’s Jersey Boys.

The tongue-in-cheek comment also alluded to his longtime friendship with professional dancer and musician Mark Ballas. Mark starred as Frankie Valli, lead singer of The Four Seasons, in the Broadway version of the show. Jersey Boys told the story of the rise and fall of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as they climbed to the top of the charts and the personal struggles they experienced along the way.

Derek wore his hair in its usual style; slicked back away from his face on the sides and combed up and away at the top of his head. He sported a beard and mustache that was neat and trimmed close to his face.

Derek currently judges competitors on World of Dance, the NBC series where he is seated as a panelist alongside Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez. The show is hosted by Scott Evans. World of Dance features performers, including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of the genre as they compete for a grand prize of $1 million. The show had filmed Season 4’s shows prior to a shutdown of production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of its usual production schedule, the series started off with a major change. Dancers went right into the Qualifiers, a major twist for the series. This added a new excitement for longtime viewers of the show.

Fans of the dancer loved his overall look and shared their own comments regarding his fashion style.

“Look like a basketball ref,” joked one follower.

“Either way you look pretty fire,” complimented a second Instagram user.

“Great photo Derek, stay safe and well,” stated a third fan of the television star.

“Hahaha, either way, BossWork!” said a fourth follower.