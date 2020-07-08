Tahlia Hall Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Skimpy Pink Thong On Instagram

Tahlia Hall tantalized her Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 8, with a sizzling hot snap that featured her perky booty. In the new post, the blond bombshell rocked a teeny tiny bikini set that showcased her enviable physique.

In the snapshot, Tahlia sported a pink two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Candy Shop Lingerie. While the front side of her swimwear was not visible in the shot, it was seen on her Instagram stories. She sported a minuscule top with itty bitty triangle-cut cups that barely covered the entirety of her shapely breasts. From different angles, the garment showed a glimpse of her underboob and sideboob.

She wore matching thong bikini that boasted a low-cut waistline. The style highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The waistband was formed by floss-like strings that clung to her curvy hips. The backside of the swimwear perfectly showcased her pert derriere.

Tahlia rocked the scanty attire on the porch of her home. She seemed to use the front camera of her phone to take the selfie. For her pose, she directed her toned backside to the camera, making her perky posterior the main focus of the snap. She glanced over her shoulder and gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Sunlight illuminated the area, which also made her tanned skin glow.

Tahlia decided to style her long, blond locks into pigtail braids, which suited her nicely. As for her makeup application, she appeared to have worn a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and thick mascara. She wore her usual cross pendant necklace and a gold bangle.

The model wrote something about “confidence” in the caption, adding a sparkling heart emoji at the end of the post. She also tagged Candy Shop Lingerie in the picture.

In less than a day, the latest upload managed to accrue more than 11,800 likes and 200-plus comments. A lot of her online fans dived into the comments section and wrote compliments. Most Instagram users mentioned how beautiful she looked, while countless other followers raved about her cheeky display. Some others had difficulty in expressing their thoughts about the picture, instead using a trail of emoji to get their point across.

“Lots and lots of confidence, I love it! It’s a good thing for us as we get to see more of your amazing assets,” a fan commented.

“Your swimsuit is the sexiest thing you can wear. I’m in love!” another admirer gushed.

“You are my woman crush. Oh my god!! My booty better look like this one day,” a third social media follower wrote.