Kayla Itsines Trains Glutes In Blue Sports Bra & Black Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, to post a new workout video that targeted her glute muscles.

The Australian native wore a sports bra and gym shorts for the indoor workout. The blue bra featured double spaghetti straps and showed off plenty of skin along Kayla’s upper body, drawing the eye to her toned arms, shoulders, and back. The black shorts rose low on her hips, giving viewers an eyeful of her chiseled abdomen. They extended to just past her backside and left the length of her long, lean legs exposed.

For footwear, the trainer chose a pair of white sneakers and white ankle socks. She wore her dark tresses pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face during her workout and also appeared to be wearing a bit of black mascara and pink lip gloss.

The glutes workout took place in an indoor living space, complete with a gray couch, several accent pillows, a large wilderness photograph, and other decorative items. Kayla set a gray exercise mat on top of a brown carpet and used a booty band for extra resistance. The workout consisted of six total exercises.

The first exercise in the video was the single-leg glute bridge. Kayla wrapped the band around her thighs and brought one leg in toward her chest with her back to the mat. In the second exercise, the trainer showed her followers how to do the glute bridge and opening. This move was performed in the same position with the knees bent. The third exercise was the side plank and hip abduction.

Kayla followed the side plank with a set of donkey kicks, carried out from the ground on all fours. The next exercise was the crab walk. The trainer stood with her legs spread and knees bent and tapped one foot to the other, alternating back and forth. The final exercise in the glutes workout was the zig zag walk, which also required the use of the band around the thighs.

In the caption of the post, Kayla wrote out the exercises and included the number of reps her followers should do for each. She encouraged them to complete two laps for a full workout or to choose three exercises and complete one lap for a glutes activation warm up.

The post earned nearly 15,000 likes and close to 150 comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.