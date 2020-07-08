Ana Cheri Shows Off Hourglass Figure In A Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

Ana Cheri treated her 12.6 million Instagram followers to another look at her flawless figure this week, much to their delight.

In a new photo shared to her page on Wednesday, the model and fitness trainer put her dangerous curves on display as she rocked a one-piece swimsuit from Fashion Nova. The swimwear was in a bold, neon pink color that seemed to illuminate the shot even more than the golden sun as it spilled down on the 34-year-old as she worked the camera.

Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s scoop neckline. Its clingy fabric further accentuated her voluptuous chest, while its thick straps exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The swimsuit proceeded to cinch in at Ana’s waist with the help of a thick buckle belt that highlighted her trim waist and flat midsection. The number also boasted a daringly high-cut leg that left the social media star’s curvy hips and sculpted legs well within eyesight.

Ana stood outside on the back patio of her house to show off her latest swimwear look. She posed with one leg crossed in front of the other and her hips popped to the side to further emphasize her hourglass silhouette. Her brunette tresses were worn down and fell to partially cover up her face, but she was still able to affix her brown eyes on the camera’s lens with a sultry stare.

The California native opted not to add any accessories to her outfit, ensuring that all eyes remained on her phenomenal physique. She did, however, wear a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features and beauty. The cosmetics application appeared to include a light pink lip gloss, pink blush, highlighter, and mascara.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the latest addition to Ana’s page. After eight hours of going live, the post has accrued over 104,000 likes, as well as an additional 763 comments and compliments.

“Wow amazing look babe,” one person wrote.

“You are absolutely perfect,” quipped another fan.

“Adorable and fabulous,” a third admirer praised.

“Amazing beautiful goddess,” added a fourth follower.

Hot pink seems to be Ana’s color of choice lately when it comes to her swimwear. The model recently sported the bold hue in another steamy share last week in which the model teased her followers as she untied her pink snakeskin-print bikini top. That post has earned over 225,000 likes and 1,880 comments since going live.