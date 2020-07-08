Devin Brugman Shows Off Cleavage In Sports Bra & Tight-Fitting Gray Leggings

Devin Brugman was a total smokeshow and stunned her Instagram fans with a hot photo she shared on her feed. She took to social media on Wednesday wearing form-fitting athleisure wear and flaunted her incredible figure. Her fans flocked to view the pic and inundated her with compliments.

Devin showed off her looks and promoted a product. The model is a brand partner for Celsius and was promoting the drink for them. In her caption, Devin teased that she would have shared the drink with her fans, but she finished it all.

The entrepreneur, who is the co-creator of Monday Swimwear, wore a light gray ensemble that showed off her summer-ready body. The athletic gear was perfect for a workout at the gym, but also comfortable enough to lounge in at home because the sports bra and yoga pants could double as a crop top and leggings.

Devin rocked the sports bra which had a plunging neckline. She flaunted her voluptuous cleavage in the tiny top as she posed for the camera. The top had spaghetti straps that at wide across her shoulders which allowed for an unobstructed view of her décolletage, while the thick underband provided extra support for her ample bust.

The social media star teamed the sporty top with a pair of tight-fitting gray leggings. The pants clung to her diminutive frame and exposed her trim hips and thighs.

Of course, the skimpy top and pants combination put her midsection on display. Devin showed off her tiny waist and flat stomach, much to the delight of her fans.

The model’s only visible accessories were a ring and a delicate bracelet she wore around her wrist. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup including defined brows and nude lipstick. She styled her hair in a middle-part and allowed her dark brown locks to tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

Devin posed outside on a bright sunny day. She tilted her hips to the side while extending her left leg and held the energy drink in her hand. She looked directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. In the background, patio chairs and a potted plant waited invitingly. The image of a pool and trees also reflected in the glass doors behind her.

The photo caused a stir among Devin’s fans and many of them took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“The way your hair looks makes you look 100x better!” one fan shared.

Another thought that Devin was “wife goals.”

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical and sung her praises

.

“O my Love, if love was water, I’d give you an ocean. If happiness were a plant, I’d give you a forest. If life was a planet, I’d give you a galaxy. If friendship were life, I’d give myself to you. You are so beautiful and sympathetic to be worshiped…” they gushed.

Devin has a solid following of over 1.3 million people. She regularly updates her social media pages with titillating pics and sexy videos. This specific image has already amassed over 19,000 likes.