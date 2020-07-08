Bella Hadid Accuses Instagram Of ‘Bullying’ After Her Post Mentioning Palestine Was Taken Down

Bella Hadid is not happy with Instagram. The model posted a story that included a picture of her father’s passport last week, which was taken down by the social media company. Bella was confused as to the media giant’s decision and questioned in an Instagram story on Tuesday whether the fact that her father listed his birthplace as Palestine was the reason for the removal.

The initial post from last week included a snapshot of Mohamed Hadid’s passport. The simple photo showed the real estate developer’s expired American passport. Some information was blurred for privacy, but the specifics on Mohamed’s name, date of birth, sex, and place of birth were easy to read, as was the man’s signature.

“My baba And his birthplace of Palestine,” Bella wrote as the caption.

Instagram took down the post citing that the story went against their “community guidelines on harassment or bullying.” The social media giant explained the guidelines further, stating that they don’t allow “graphic violence, ” “hate speech, harassment, and bullying,” or “nudity and sexual activity.”

Bella took issue with the company’s decision.

“@instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my fathers birth place of Palestine is bullying, harassment, graphic or sexual nudity,” the model questioned.

Bella furthered her argument by questioning if where her father was born was the issue. She then turned the tables on Instagram.

“Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying.” the model wrote.

Bella also wrote that history could not be erased by “silencing people.” The model continued her questioning in the next slide of her story. The model asked Instagram if her father needed to change where he was born.

“Do you want him to change his birthplace for you,” Bella asked along with a sad emoji.

She continued to state that she was proud of her heritage. The model then encouraged her more than 31 million followers to also post where their parents were born. The posts would serve as a reminder to their parents that they are also proud of their heritage.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Bella’s Instagram issue wasn’t the first time a member of the Hadid family believed that their Palestinian heritage caused a problem. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mohamed was recently ordered to demolish a $50 million home in Beverly Hills. The developer blamed racism for the decision. Mohamed believed that of all the parties involved in building the house, he was the only one targeted.

“In my opinion, and I hate to say it, this whole thing is prejudice against me, who I am and my religion. They’re racist. Absolute racist,” Mohamed told The Daily Mail.