Lily Allen Stuns Her Followers In Leopard-Print Top, Pajama Shorts & Cleaning Gloves

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of eye-catching photos of herself. The music star is no stranger to making an impact via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Hard out Here” songstress stunned in a leopard-print top that displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with stripey yellow-and-white pajama shorts that fell above her knees and opted for white cleaning gloves. Allen accessorized herself with a necklace and a ring that was in the shape of a smiley face. The brunette beauty sported her shoulder-length wavy hair down and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look.

Allen treated fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the chart-topping hitmaker was captured in front of a plain white wall from the waist-up. She raised both hands to her chest and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, Allen was photographed further back and rested one arm beside her. In the third and final frame, she looked down with a subtle smile and boasted her natural beauty.

Allen’s post quickly made an impression on her 1.2 million followers as it racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 275 comments within 40 minutes of uploading.

“You look amazing, omg. I’m waiting for the new album. So excited,” one user wrote.

“This is what I want my quarantine looks to look like,” another person shared.

“You look so amazing!!” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I am streaming It’s Not Me, It’s You right now and thinking how amazing you are!” a fourth admirer commented.

In the tags, she credited fashion brand Les Girls Les Boys for her outfit.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, Allen has been spending lockdown in the U.K. with her boyfriend, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, and her two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, per The Inquisitr.

Making fashion statements is nothing new for Allen. In honor of VE day on May 8, the BRIT Award-winner posted a throwback photo of herself that was originally taken for Glamour UK’s March 2009 magazine issue. Allen posed in front of a large Union Jack curtain in a white tank top, silk shorts, and fishnet tights. She styled dark hair up with a side fringe and applied a coat of black nail polish to her short nails. Allen left the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a chunky ring. She placed both hands on her hips and made the pose look effortless.