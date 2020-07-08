Arianny Celeste Stuns & Flashes A Hint Of Sideboob In A Skimpy Green Top

Brunette bombshell Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post. In the simple snap, posted yesterday, she flaunted her curves in a thin green top. The picture was taken in Beverly Hills, California, as the geotag indicated. Arianny was in what appeared to be her home, with plenty of decor details visible in the background, including a small console table with a few items atop it and a plant beside it.

The focal point of the shot, however, was Arianny’s beauty look, which highlighted her stunning features to perfection. She tagged a variety of individuals in the post and in the caption, including the makeup artist, the hairstylist, and the sunless tanning salon where she got her bronzed glow.

Arianny’s skin looked flawless in the snap, and she appeared to have a hint of highlighter to illuminate her cheekbones and the top of her nose. Bold brows framed her rich brown eyes, and she appeared to have a unique smoky eye look that incorporated hints of subtle metallic pink eye shadow along her lids and lower lash line. Her eyelashes seemed to stretch on forever, and the look appeared to be finished with black liner to accentuate her gorgeous gaze.

The rest of the look was simple, with what looked like a soft pink gloss on her lips. Her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression. Arianny’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous waves with golden streaks interwoven among the brunette strands.

Arianny’s ensemble was simple, as she rocked a soft green tank top that featured a scooped neckline and thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders. The neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage, although the low-cut sides of the top meant that a serious amount of sideboob was on display. The tank also showed off the small diamond tattoo nestled along her ribs on one side, and the muted hue of the shirt looked gorgeous against Arianny’s bronzed skin.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 24,800 likes within 20 hours, as well as 227 comments from eager fans.

“There are some women who are timeless beauties and you are one of them. Congratulations again and I wish you every joy with you[r] little one,” one follower wrote.

“Love that color green on you! Makes your eyes pop,” another fan added.

“Still looking beautiful as always,” one follower remarked.

