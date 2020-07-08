Bella Thorne Shares Several Adorable Pics With Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo: ‘Reunited & It Feels So Good’

Bella Thorne shared several pics of her and her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, to her Instagram page on Tuesday. In the photos, Bella and Ben were seen cozying up to one another at an undisclosed location.

According to the Assassination Nation star’s caption, she and Ben were hanging out for the first time in five months. Bella gushed that she was so happy about their reunion and asked her fans where they should go next.

Her statement indicated that Ben is not able to return to the United States, and Bella cannot visit him at his home in Italy without a work permit. While the 22-year-old did not specify why their travel was restricted, it is seemingly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the photos, the actress wore a button-up top that appeared to be patterned in animal-print. Her shirt was low-cut, displaying her collar area and multiple layered necklaces, including a pearl necklace, one with a cross pendant, and another with a heart charm. She further accessorized with a few rings and Chanel earrings.

Bella seemed to keep her makeup to a minimum, it looked like she was wearing some highlighter and pink lipstick, but not much beyond that. She tied her red hair up into a ponytail, leaving a sizable chunk of hair loose to frame her face. The 27-year-old singer wore a black shirt, shorts, and a pair of sunglasses.

The first picture in the bunch showed Bella sitting between her boyfriend’s legs with his arm casually draped around her middle. Both of them gazed at the camera. The second photo was similar to the first, except the actress made a playful expression with her face and Ben adjusted his arm to hang down over her shoulder. For the third pic, the couple readjusted again so they could look at each other as if about to share a kiss.

A few of the follow-up images seemed to be snapped by Ben as he wrapped his arms around his girlfriend and held the camera away from them to get them both in the frame.

In the sixth picture, Bella was photographed alone without her beau in the image, appearing more somber than the rest. Finally, the last picture in Bella’s Instagram slideshow was just a shot of Ben sitting in a chair with an arm behind his head as he peered up at the lens.

Ben wrote a message to his girlfriend in the comments section of her post, “Any place in the world is amazing with you.”

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Bella had shared several sexy cloud-themed snapshots of herself rocking an adorable pastel blue bikini top and vibrant makeup that included tiny drawn-on clouds.