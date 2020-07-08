Abby Dowse Flaunts Bodacious Curves By The Pool In A Strappy, Neon Yellow Bikini

Another day, another smoking hot snap from Aussie model Abby Dowse.

The social media sensation returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday with an eye-popping new photo that has her fans talking. Abby stood outside by the edge of the pool in the snap, her figure illuminated by the sun’s warm golden rays. She posed with her hip popped slightly out to the side and stared off into the distance with a sultry look on her face. A gorgeous view of palm trees and the near-cloudless sky filled the background of the image, giving it a tropical and summery vibe.

Abby looked hotter than ever as she worked the camera in a bright, neon yellow bikini from Missy Empire that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The scanty swimwear included a halter-style wrap top that crisscrossed in front of her neck, showcasing the model’s toned arms and shoulders. It had panel-style cups that only partially covered her voluptuous chest, exposing an ample amount of underboob to give the shot even more of a seductive vibe. The piece also featured a set of thin stringy straps that wrapped tightly around the middle of Abby’s torso to highlight her trim waist and flat midsection.

The blond bombshell complimented her racy bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that were just as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut leg that showed off her bodacious curves and sculpted thighs, as well as a curved waistband that sat high up on her hips. She tugged at one side of the thick strap in a teasing manner, drawing further attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Abby kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a thin chain bracelet and hoop earrings so as not to take too much attention away from her incredible physique. Her platinum locks were worn down and spilled messily over her shoulders and around her face. Fans were still able to get a glimpse of her glam for the shot, which looked to include a light pink lip gloss and mascara.

The skin-baring shot proved to be a smash hit, racking up over 13,000 likes and 316 comments within just five hours of going live.

“Wow what a figure, absolutely stunning” one person wrote.

“Bright colors always look amazing you,” remarked another admirer.

“Lips, hair, eyes, all so unbelievably stunning. Every part of you is flawless,” a third follower gushed.

“Wow you are something else,” added a fourth fan.

Abby often treats her 2.3 million Instagram followers to a look at her curvaceous figure. The model recently stunned them again when she showed some serious skin in a revealing white bodysuit and thigh-high boots. That look proved popular as well, amassing more than 28,000 likes and 550 comments to date.