Hannah Palmer Returns To Instagram & Puts On A Busty Display In Brown Bikini

Hannah Palmer is back on Instagram, and her fans could not be any more thrilled.

The blond bombshell took a short hiatus from the photo-sharing platform, and before yesterday’s upload, her last post was all the way back on June 25. Luckily for fans, the model took to her page to share two sizzling new photos that captured her in some seriously sexy swimwear.

The first image in the set showed the model posed in a beautiful outdoor space. Hannah sat on the grass and gazed into the camera with a seductive stare. The backyard boasted a pool, plenty of greenery, and a vintage-looking water feature lined with blue and yellow tiles.

The model opted for a skimpy brown bikini that showed off her enviable assets. A tag in the post revealed that the swimwear was from Revolve. The top of the suit had a halter-neck cut with a thin set of strings that secured around the model’s neck. Its tiny, triangular cups showed off her busty assets, and Hannah playfully tugged at the middle of the suit to show even more skin.

On her lower half, Hannah sported a colorful skirt with a high slit that showed off one of her killer legs while she tucked the opposite leg under the fabric. She styled her blond tresses with a middle part and added several voluminous curls to her shoulder-length mane. The social media star was all done up in a striking application of glam, and Hannah’s look seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a light pink lipstick.

The second image in the set captured Hannah in the same outdoor space. She struck a slightly altered pose with her arms resting behind her. The model arched her back and looked up toward the sky while still offering fans a free tease of her incredible figure. In that particular shot, her sculpted abs were also on display.

In the caption of the photo, Hannah shared that she was “grateful,” but she did not include any additional details. Since the post went live on her page, it’s been double-tapped over 106,000 times. An additional 1,100 Instagrammers showered Hannah with compliments.

“You look beautiful as every girl love the photos,” one follower commented on the update.

“I’m ever so grateful for you taking the time to share your beautiful life with us,” a second Instagrammer chimed in alongside a series of red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

“Very pretty n awesome body. Beautiful girls. Awesome sexy package BB,” one more added.

“Hello beautiful eyes and beautiful mouth and beautiful blonde hair,” a fourth complimented.