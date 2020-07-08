‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Showers Sisters & Mom With Love In New Instagram Share

'Don't know what I would do without them,' she shared.

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold showered her sisters and mother with love in a new Instagram share. The dancer, who has moved back to her home state of Utah and lived near her family during the coronavirus pandemic, has relished this time to reconnect on a deeper level with her loved ones. In the caption of the share, she admitted she wouldn’t know what to do without them.

The dancer, seen on the right hand side of the image, is pregnant with her first child with husband Sam Cusick. The couple will welcome their baby later this year. In the photo, Lindsay wore a lovely floral-print dress with a white background and a pattern of brown accents. Her blond hair was worn straight and parted in the middle, falling down her back.

Lindsay clung to her sister Brynley, who wore a white shirt and tan pants. Her long, pin-straight blond hair fell almost to her waist. Next to them stood mother Mindy, looking lovely in what appeared to be a light blue, short-sleeved jumpsuit. Jensen was next to her mother, wearing what looked like a white dress and multicolored headband. Rylee bookended Lindsay, standing on the left side of the image and wearing a long, peach-colored dress.

All of the Arnold girls are professional dancers. Lindsay, 26, won a mirrorball trophy alongside Jordan Fisher during Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. Brynley, 20, is also a dancer, model, and nursing student. She recently became engaged to Don McGuiness. Jensen, 22, a So You Think You Can Dance alum, wed Topher Hill in December 2018. Rylee, 15, competed on Dancing with the Stars Juniors. She was paired with Miles Brown and made it to the finals before the couple was eliminated from the competition. Sky Brown and JT Church would win the competition.

Fans of the family could not get over how stunning the entire Arnold family was. Social media users shared their positive comments with the television personality and complimented the clan on their close relationship as well as their looks.

“Seriously the genetics in this picture…. so beautiful,” said one follower of the performer.

“Your mom looks like one of your sisters!!” remarked a second fan of the family.

“This pic is amazing. Beautiful people inside and out,” stated a third user.

“There is no doubt that you all are sisters!! The resemblance is spot on!!” commented a fourth admirer of the Arnold clan.