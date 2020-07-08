Kelly Ripa Suffers Awkward Technical Issue On ‘Live’

Kelly revealed why she was left 'sitting awkwardly' on 'Live.'

Kelly Ripa has revealed why she was left “sitting awkwardly” on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week. The star, who’s continued to film new episodes of the ABC talk show from home in line with social distancing guidelines, revealed on the Tuesday, July 7, episode that she suffered an awkward technical issue which meant she’d been told she had to stay as still as possible.

The TV personality and former All My Children actress explained to her co-host Ryan Seacrest and viewers at home that she was experiencing “internet issues” that could interfere with the feed if she moved around too much.

As the show began, the mom of three barely moved and had a fixed smile on her face, which at first made her look as though her video feed had frozen. Kelly kept her arms down by her sides as she sat down in front of the camera and only changed her facial expressions.

“The reason I’m sitting awkwardly is that I’ve been told not to move too much today,” she said.

Ryan — who suffered an awkward mishap of his own on the show last month when he tumbled over and broke two ornaments — then laughed as Kelly sat very still and asked, “Why?”

“We’re having internet issues, so I’ve been told to sit as still as possible, because somehow…” she continued, only blinking her eyes slowly and moving her mouth to speak.

Ryan then joked that if Kelly could really see out the whole show without moving a muscle it would “make [his] day” as he noted that the star is usually pretty animated.

Kelly looked pretty uncomfortable and began to involuntarily move her elbows out to the side, before Ryan jokingly called her out for moving too much.

“I wanted to sit back but I can’t. Ryan, it would be great if you did the entire show and do all the talking, and I will sit just like this!” she quipped.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Live with Kelly and Ryan shared a clip of the moment to Instagram, where fans shared their thoughts on the awkward moment in the comments section.

“I don’t understand how not moving helps with wifi. So confused,” one fan commented.

“Don’t move,” another Instagram user said with a crying laughing emoji.

“I love Kelly. She makes me laugh and brightens my day,” another said.

The latest antics on the morning show came shortly after Kelly found herself drenched after taking part in a July 4 hoola hooping contest with her family, including husband Mark Consuelos, and producer Michael Gelman and his family from their own backyards.