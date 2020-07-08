Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Flaunts Peachy Posterior In Red Thong Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger took to her Instagram account yesterday to share another bikini-clad shot that sent temperatures soaring.

The photo captured the Pussycat Dolls singer posed on a beach. She did not use a geotag that indicated her precise location, but the setting was breathtaking. Scherzinger stood in the sand, where she was a few feet away from the ocean. The 42-year-old positioned herself in front of a large stone structure that had an opening at the top and revealed a glimpse of the bright blue sky.

The black-haired beauty stood with her back to the camera. She appeared to be taking a step forward when the shot was snapped. One of Scherzinger’s hands was at her side, and she used the other to point up to the sky. In her caption, she shared that she was discovering new worlds and noted that evolution is liberating.

Her exploration trip called for a sexy red bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Scherzinger’s long, dark locks covered the majority of her back, and the top of her suit was not visible in the image. She appeared to wear her tresses with a few natural waves, and the ends of her hair grazed her booty.

The lower portion of Scherzinger’s suit featured a thong cut. The swimsuit bottoms showed off her peachy posterior, and the cheeky cut also treated fans to a view of her slender legs. The Hawaii native went barefoot for her walk in the sand and kept her beachy look very laid-back.

Unsurprisingly, the photo has accrued over 202,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments. Some of Scherzinger’s followers commented on the caption of the update while countless others raved over her bombshell curves.

“Omg I love u so much I have a learning disability and autism my dream is to meet u I love u,” one follower gushed with a single red heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Amazing! We were in that same spot last summer… except a few more people & boats,” a second social media user added.

“You look soooo gorgeous and don’t even get me started on that body of yours,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.

The sexy new Instagram share was not the first time in recent days that Scherzinger flaunted her famous figure. Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the songstress sizzled in a white bikini and cowboy hat. That time, she included her beau, Thom Evans, in the snaps and, like her most recent post, that one earned a ton of attention from her 4.5 million fans.