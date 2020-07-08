Amy Duggar Showers Cousin Jill With Love: ‘So Proud Of You Hippie Chick’

Amy Duggar King showered her cousin Jill Duggar Dillard with love in a new Instagram share. In a July 7 post, the two women stood alongside one another for a selfie. Within the caption, Amy said her cousin smiled brighter and that could be evidenced by the wide grins the two shared.

Amy and Jill were always close. Their parents Deanna and Jim Bob are siblings and the only children of Mary and Jimmy Duggar. In early episodes of 19 Kids and Counting, Amy frequently visited the family’s home in Tontitown, Arkansas. She did not appear as frequently on the current incarnation of the family’s TLC reality series Counting On. Amy was closest to the older Duggar girls, which included Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna.

Amy did not explain further why she was proud of Jill in the photo’s caption. Fans have their own theories as to why Amy might have made that statement regarding her cousin’s demeanor. They shared them in the comments section of the share.

“She’s distancing herself away from the family and becoming her own person. She’s been putting lots of hard work in,” said one Instagram user.

“I agree. She and Jinger were so smart,” commented a second fan, who alluded to the fact that both Jill and her sister Jinger appeared to have broken away from the constraints of their ultra-conservative clan and have begun to forge their own paths in the world.

“Sometimes Jill and Derick mention things in comments and it’s just something you can see, she’s become happier. This boho vibe she has had lately suits her well,” remarked a third fan.

In the photo, Amy, who is married to Dillon King and is a mother to Daxton, sported a sunny yellow T-shirt. There is a printed graphic on it, but it is unclear what it states. Her long, brown hair is parted in the middle and worn loose, falling down over her shoulders. She appeared to have on little makeup.

Next to Amy stood Jill, whose tresses were pulled to her left side in a low braid. She is married to Derick Dillard and a mother to sons Israel and Samuel. Jill added a yellow hair scrunchie to her hair to match her cousin. She sported a tan T-shirt with a white modesty panel.

Jill smiled wide for the selfie, showing off a nose piercing she received several years earlier. Thus far, Jill is the only Duggar daughter known to have a piercing on her body other than in her ears.