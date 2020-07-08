Juliette Porter Shares Photo Of New Boyfriend Sam Logan After She Cries Over Alex’s Baby News On ‘Siesta Key’

The 'Siesta Key' star proves she's in a happy place months after she was filmed breaking down over her ex-boyfriend's relationship with Alyssa Salerno.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter shared a new photo with boyfriend Sam Logan just as her love triangle drama from last fall played out on the MTV reality show.

In a new pic shared to her social media page, the Siesta Key star gave fans an instant update on how she’s doing weeks after her ex-boyfriend Alex Kompothecras welcomed his first baby with Alyssa Salerno, and on the same day that Juliette was shown completely distraught over her ex’s unexpected pregnancy news on the latest episode of Siesta Key.

In the photo, Juliette was all smiles as she posed with her arm around the shoulder of her new man. The reality star wore a black tube top and jeans as she beamed while standing with Sam outdoors. Juliette captioned the pic by thanking Sam for being her “best friend” and “lover.”

In comments to the post, fans told Juliette they are happy to see that see she has moved on from Alex, with several calling Sam an “upgrade” from the new father.

“Alexa play Upgrade U by Beyoncé,” one fan wrote.

“So nice to see you happy after tonight’s episode,” another wrote. “Head up girl you will get that fairytale!”

“I felt sooo satisfied for you tonight watching that episode and knowing where you are at now,” another fan wrote to Juliette.

“Omgggg!! Y’all are a beautiful couple, glad you are seen so happy, especially after watching tonight’s episode!” a fourth commenter added.

The timing of the new couples photo is interesting as it came hours after Siesta Key aired one of Juliette most heartbreaking moments from a scene filmed last fall.

On Tuesday night, Siesta Key fans were left with Juliette breaking down in tears over her on-and-off ex’s shocking pregnancy news. Alex and Alyssa had only been dating for a few months at the time that she got pregnant, and Alex even hooked up with Juliette during the couple’s short relationship.

In an emotional scene with pals Chloe Trautman, Kelsey Owens, and Madisson Hausburg, Juliette was shown crying after finding out that Alyssa was pregnant with Alex’s baby, and at one point said of her ex, “He wins.”

Juliette went Instagram official with Sam in February when she posted a photo of the two kissing at Disney World and she has shared a handful of photos with her new man since, but none speak louder than her latest snap.

Alex and Alyssa welcomed daughter Alessi in June and days later the new dad was fired from Siesta Key for his past racist social media activity.