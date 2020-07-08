Christina Milian Glows In Matching Blue Blouse & Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The mom-of-two is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Milian stunned in a blue blouse with yellow detailing all over. She left the top half of the garment unbuttoned and displayed a hint of her decolletage. The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker tucked the item of clothing into her matching high-waisted pants and styled her dark long hair in a high-bun. Milian scraped her locks off her face that helped showcase her stunning face. She kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to be sporting a natural makeup look that included a glossy lip and mascara. Milian accessorized with a bracelet, a ring, hoop earrings, and a necklace.

The 38-year-old posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Milian was snapped outdoors and was caught in natural lighting. She rested one elbow on the wooden surface behind her and parted her legs. Milian looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and her lips parted.

In the next slide, she looked up to her left with both her elbows on the surface behind her. Milian showed off a hint of her profile and was clearly glowing with the sun shining on the side of her face.

In the third and final frame, the entertainer was captured from a lower angle. She leaned forward and pushed one leg out while looking down at the camera.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 90,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.3 million followers.

“You are perfection. Seriously, you really are,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You will always by my crush,” another person shared.

“I’ve never seen anyone as beautiful as you,” remarked a third fan.

“You are always so fabulous with every outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer made a statement in a low-cut white garment with long sleeves, large shoulder pads, and a long train. She completed the outfit with high-waisted jeans and black heels that showcased her toes. Milian accessorized with a necklace and wore her dark curly hair down for the occasion. She posed in the middle of the road with one hand on her hip and made sure all eyes were on her.