Salma Hayek’s Latest No Makeup Selfie Leaves Fans Floored

The 53-year-old star wowed as she ditched the cosmetics for a car selfie.

Salma Hayek wowed her 15.2 million Instagram followers this week as she ditched the makeup once again to give fans another look at her undeniable natural beauty. The 53-year-old mom of one left fans totally floored as she proved once again that she most certainly doesn’t need cosmetics or social media filters to look stunning.

The snap, which she posted for fans on Tuesday, July 7 and appeared to be a selfie, showed the star inside what seemed to be a moving car as she gazed into the camera lens.

Salma went completely au naturale for the snap as her bare, blemish-free skin glowed and her brown eyes sparkled.

The star pursed her lips very slightly and tilted her head back a little as she rested it by the window while the car whizzed past some foliage with pink flowers.

The former 30 Rock and The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress looked years younger than her actual age and had her long hair textured and down. She appeared to rock a blue top, which was only just visible in the photo underneath her hair.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section after seeing her makeup-free face in natural light, as her many of her 15.2 million followers repeatedly told the star how stunning she looked in sweet messages.

“Lady u got natural beauty,” one fan commented with a red heart and a heart eye emoji.

Another called Salma “the most beautiful human in this world (inside and out)” with a heart symbol.

“Wowwwwww,” a third comment read.

“Most beautiful angel in the world,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She didn’t reveal exactly where she was or where she was going as she gave the camera a sultry look, but told fans via a hashtag in the caption that she was enjoying the summer.

Salma’s latest makeup-free Instagram snap has received over 170,500 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it to her account, but it’s far from the first time the star has showed off her body confidence and shared a photo of herself sans makeup.

It was only last month that Salma put her natural beauty on show once again in another gorgeous photo shared to social media that also had fans heaping praise on her.

That time, she wowed in a makeup and filter-free photo while getting back to nature and surrounded by leaves. She had her hair blown out while she posed in amongst the green foliage and posted that snap alongside the hashtags #selfiesunday, #nofilter, and #nature.