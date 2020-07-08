Kelly Ripa Looks Younger Than Ever In New Instagram Share: ‘Some Days They Think I’m Cool’

Kelly Ripa looked younger than ever in a new Instagram share where she admitted to fans “some days they think I’m cool.” She did not admit who “they” were in the caption, but fans deduced it might be her family after she posed with them for two selfies. One pic was taken with handsome husband Mark Consuelos and the other with the couple’s youngest son Joaquin.

In the post shared yesterday, Kelly was standing alongside Mark with a slight smile on her face. The photo appeared to have been taken at the couple’s spacious Upper East Side home in Manhattan, New York. Her makeup was lighter than fans were used to when she hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan daily at the show’s ABC studio in New York City. Since the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly has worked at home, remotely filming her segment of the daytime talk show. Her makeup was applied in a more natural fashion, showing off her bright eyes and high cheekbones via what appeared to be light applications of eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Her lips were seemingly filled in with a natural-colored lipstick.

She wore what appeared to be a sweatshirt that promoted a business called Six Gun Striking, a martial arts coach. The white shirt featured an American Eagle wearing red boxing gloves. Mark, who stood to Kelly’s left, looked up toward his wife’s face as she modeled her new garment.

In the second slide, Kelly stood alongside Joaquin, who also wore a shirt that represented the business. The teenager sported a T-shirt in a darker hue than his mother. The two shared the same happy expression in the pic. They each gave a thumbs-up for the camera. While Joaquin shares a lot of the same looks as his handsome father, he appears to look the most like Kelly of the couple’s three children, which also includes Michael and Lola.

Fans of the talk show host admired Kelly’s overall look and shared complimentary comments regarding the post.

“I am obviously not cool because I don’t get it,” quipped one follower of the longtime television personality.

“You are cool Kelly, you and your hubby look gorgeous together. Perfect couple,” said a second fan.

“I can’t believe how gorgeous you both are still,” stated a third Instagram user, noting how ageless both Kelly and Mark appeared in the image.

“Wow, Joaquin looks so much like your father Kelly,” said a fourth fan regarding the similarities they feel the youngest of the couple’s children resembles Kelly’s father Joseph.