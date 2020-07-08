‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Stuns Fans With Unexpected Caption To Photo Of Wife Jenna Johnson

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran doesn't hold back about his feelings for his gorgeous wife.

Val Chmerkovskiy stunned fans with a comment about his babymaking plans with Jenna Johnson. The Dancing with the Stars champ posted an Instagram photo of his wife of one year and captioned it with a line that no one saw coming.

In the photo shared to Val’s social media page, Jenna, 26, was pictured in a swim coverup with her hair pulled back into a bun as she sat on a chair on the patio of the couple’s new home. The pretty pro dancer had her arms wrapped around her legs as she looked off into the distance in the snap, and an adorable white bulldog lounged on a mat beneath her feet.

Jenna appeared to be enjoying a relaxing summer afternoon just two weeks after the couple moved into their new California home.

But in the caption to the post, Val teased that the quiet time may be short-lived for the couple. In the cheeky caption, the Dancing With the Stars veteran wrote that he can’t wait to “impregnate” his wife.

You can see the photo and Val’s surprising caption below.

It’s no surprise that fans hit the comments to react to Val’s unexpected Instagram caption.

“Not what I expected when I opened Instagram but ok,” one fan wrote.

Other fans praised Val for his “honesty” about the situation.

“Well alright then,” one fan wrote. “You two will have beautiful babies ”

“Should we leave the room? Ha!” another wrote. “Can’t wait for you to both to be parents.”

“What are you waiting for?! Get busy already!” another fan added.

Other fans suggested the couple should wait a little longer and enjoy their time as newlyweds.

Val went on to mark the couple’s pool day by posting another photo of Jenna to his Instagram story in which he remarked on her incredible legs as she cleaned out their new pool with a skimmer.

“Show me a better ankle to calf ratio….I’ll wait,” Val captioned the pic of his wife.

While the honeymoon phase still seems to be on for the lovebirds who tied the knot in April 2019 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, both Val and Jenna have been vocal about their desire to someday start a family.

Last summer, Jenna told Us Weekly that she and Val definitely want babies but were still enjoying their time as a newly married couple.

“I love married life and I love every second with him so I really cherish that,” the Dancing with the Stars beauty said at the time.