Rob Kardashian Reveals Weight Loss In ‘Swim Day’ Photo

Kim Kardashian's brother gave fans a peek at his body when he went for a swim.

Rob Kardashian proudly showed off his recent weight loss in a new snap posted to his Instagram account this week. The only brother of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at his increasingly fit new body as she showed off how he’s lost inches around his waist and toned up his legs.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shunned the spotlight for a number of months after struggling with body confidence issues, proudly showed off all his hard work in the gym as he slipped into a pair of swim shorts.

Rob shared the snap to his account on Tuesday, July 7, which gave fans a look at how he sees his body when he looks down. Rob angled the camera downwards to show off his progressively flatter stomach while he stood on a dark wood panel floor.

He rocked a black t-shirt with a graphic of a blond haired child across the front, which he paired with black shorts with different colored cartoon turtles.

He showed off his muscular legs and a large inking on the front of his right leg with a pair of white socks and black and blue sneakers, shortly after he stepped back into the spotlight in a pretty big way last month for sister Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday.

Rob also revealed in the new upload that he was getting in some more exercise to continue with his weight loss transformation, as he told his 1.6 million followers he was heading to the pool with two praise hands and two blue heart symbols.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to note how fit and healthy the reality star looked.

“Boy losing weight proud of you man,” one Instagram user said.

“Someone is losing weight,” a second fan commented alongside a strong arm and a clapping emoji.

“Keep it up,” another commented.

“Looking amazing,” a fourth person said with several praise hand symbols.

Rob’s new body selfie has received over 71,600 likes in the first 14 hours since he first shared it to his account.

While it’s not clear how much weight Rob has lost so far, E! News reported this week that he’s used his time locked down amid the pandemic to get himself in shape.

The site claimed that the father of one has done sessions with his trainer and is “gaining a new shape and heaps of confidence.”

“He’s doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more,” a source claimed.