Laura Sanchez H Looks Stunning In A Red Lace Bra On Instagram

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sanchez H took to her page on Wednesday morning and shared a hot, up-close selfie to wow her 1 million followers.

In the snap, Laura could be seen rocking a red bra that featured lace cups and thin red straps. The risqué ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to complement her sexy lingerie. The application seemingly featured some foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a coral blush and applied a nude lipstick combined with a slick of gloss. As for her eye makeup, she opted for a nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She completed her look by contouring her nose and chin.

Laura wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her back, shoulder, and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a gold chain pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her flawless décolletage.

The snap was captured indoors, and Laura stood against the background of some bamboo doors. She tilted her head, slightly puckered her lips, gazed straight into the camera, and clicked a selfie.

Laura added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she asked her fans what they have been up to.

Within eight hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 34,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Laura’s fans took to the comments section and posted 470-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful facial features. Some of them also enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“Oh damn, you are tooooo beautiful. I have been watching some movies, what were you doing?” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are the definition of perfection. Love you so much, Laura,” another user chimed in.

“Hey, you have the most beautiful eyes in the world,” a third follower wrote.

“Unreal. Are you from another planet?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “extremely hot,” and “my wife,” to express their adoration for the Latina beauty.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Luz Elena Echeverria, Valentina Fradegrada, and Olivia Aristizabal E.

Laura often wows her fans with her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she shared a picture on May 23 in which she could be seen rocking a two-piece polka dot bikini to show off her amazing physique.