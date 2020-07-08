Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Sports Bright-Purple Outfit For New HIIT Circuit

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins posted a new workout video to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, in which she demonstrated a bodyweight HIIT circuit.

For the workout, the model wore an all-purple outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top featured a scoop neck and crossing straps along the upper back, showing off plenty of sculpted arm and shoulder. A gap between Jeanette’s upper and lower halves also teased her toned abdomen. The leggings rose high on her hips and contoured to her shapely curves through her booty and legs.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of black sneakers and a gold exercise watch. She wore her dark tresses pulled up into a bun that sat on top of her head and appeared to have made up her face with mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

Jeanette invited a friend to participate in her HIIT workout. Her friend wore a black sports bra and coral leggings with black sneakers. Her brunette locks were also styled in a bun.

The two women carried out the circuit in a park setting. The exercises did not require any equipment, allowing them to work out on a stone pathway that ran along a patch of grass and trees. The HIIT circuit consisted of 10 different exercises that were spread out across various slides in the post.

The first exercise in the circuit was jacks and jabs, which was followed by plyo lunges. The models moved into squat jacks next and the performed a series of side lunges to triple knees. The crab walk toe touch brought the models to the ground and was followed by jacks with alternating knees. The models completed the workout with bicycle up downs, mountain climbers, pendulum swings, and plank to alternating ankle taps.

In the caption of the post, Jeanette told her followers to try the exercises in the slides as a bonus to their workout. She encouraged 10 to 15 reps of each exercises, or 30 to 60 seconds, for a total of two to three sets. The model also advertised her 30-Day Summer Body Bootcamp, hosted by website The Hollywood Trainer Club. The bootcamp finished on Tuesday with a total body workout for those participating. Jeanette added that round two of the bootcamp will start on Monday, July 13.

The HIIT circuit earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first day.

“My goodness you have a smile that could light up a room! My face is so not smiling when I work out. I love watching your videos!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.