WWE Rumors: Big Update On Kairi Sane’s Future With Company Detailed In New Report

Days after reports suggested that Monday Night Raw superstar Kairi Sane might be leaving WWE in order to spend more time with her husband in Japan, a new update emerged on Tuesday, suggesting that it’s still far from certain whether the former NXT Women’s Champion will indeed be returning home and wrapping up her wrestling career in the near future.

In a report published on Tuesday by talkSPORT, Alex McCarthy wrote that Sane’s purported plans to leave WWE are “far from set in stone.” He added that the wrestler started considering her future in the company because she was “quite shaken up” from her last concussion, which she suffered early last month during a match against Nia Jax. Given that, the talkSPORT writer stressed that per his sources, it’s “true” that Sane is mulling over the possibility of returning to Japan and wrestling “another year or so” in her home country.

As further explained, WWE appears to be “intent on taking care” of Sane, as the company remains confident that she could be “swayed” to stick it out going forward, and is also willing to pay her more money than what rival promotions may be able to offer. McCarthy also seemed to touch on the rumors that WWE is considering giving Sane a new role as a company ambassador to Japan.

“While it’s not clear what role that would entail and whether it would see Sane return to Japan or not, WWE do still see value in her as a performer, we’re told.”

As recapped by Ringside News, Sane made her return to Monday Night Raw after a month-long absence on this week’s episode, doing so in the middle of a promo segment featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. Originally, it was just Asuka who interrupted the promo, but she eventually introduced Sane as Banks’ opponent for the night. This took place just days after Sane was apparently removed from promotional images for that night’s episode, further fueling speculation that she might not be competing in WWE for much longer.

With Sane now back on Raw, it looks like she will continue to play a supporting role as she and Asuka — aka The Kabuki Warriors — continue feuding with Bayley and Banks. Both teams are scheduled to face off for the titles on next week’s episode of Raw, while Asuka will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Banks at the Extreme Rules: The Horror Show pay-per-view on July 19.