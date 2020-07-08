Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Cleavage In Transparent Lace Bodysuit

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony shared an eye-catching photo on Instagram after getting her haircut. For the post, she sported a lace bodysuit that accentuated her assets and gave fans a view of her fit figure.

The Irish beauty usually posts gym selfies and workout tutorials, but for this snap she showed off her “glam” side. She was photographed in a hallway in front of a doorway, and she looked stunning in front of the simple backdrop.

According to O’Mahony’s caption, she had just got a haircut and dye job, and was eager to show her followers. Her dark hair was parted to the right side and looked silky, as she raised her right hand to play with it. The popular YouTuber appeared to have makeup applied, which was a departure from her usual workout look. O’Mahony’s bright blue eyes popped in the picture, as she tilted her head and smiled for the camera while resting her left hand on her hip.

The 22-year-old rocked a pink lace teddy bodysuit that complemented her tanned skin. It was transparent around the stomach which hinted at her chiseled midsection, and the cups hugged tightly to her body and embellished her cleavage. She wore a pair of high-waist light-wash blue jeans, a bracelet on her right arm, and a white watch on her left wrist that completed the ensemble. The model’s hourglass figure, and defined upper body were on display.

In the photo, O’Mahony tagged Babyboo Fashion, and the salon where she had her hair done. She included a caption that mentioned getting prettied-up and added the hashtags “#hair” and “#glam.”

The social media influencer uploaded the image on Wednesday for her 668,000 Instagram followers. Many of them took notice of the snap, and over 14,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. Several models, including Lisa Jordan and Sarah Godfrey, responded with heart-eye emoji. Fans flooded O’Mahony’s comment section with emoji and compliments.

“So pretty!! WOW,” one follower wrote.

“THIS IS FIYAAAA,” a fan replied while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing!! I can’t wait to get my hair done,” an Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful!” an admirer wrote alongside several emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week O’Mahony flaunted her jaw-dropping physique in a couple mirror selfies. The fitness model wore a small body-hugging tube top, along with a pair of high-waist underwear that showcased her sculpted legs and curvy backside. She posted a selfie snap in the first slide, and added a short video in the second.