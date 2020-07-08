Chanel West Coast Flaunts Underboob In Corset In New Instagram Pic

Chanel West Coast shared a hot new black-and-white photo with her Instagram fans five hours ago, and it’s racked up over 76,900 likes so far. She posed topless in a sexy modern underbust corset and left her underboob on show.

Chanel posed with her hands on her bare chest in order to censor herself. Notably, she rocked lacy dark gloves and gazed up at the camera with a fierce and coy expression on her face.

The underbust corset had a sexy zip-up accent in the front, and it was made of shiny, latex-like fabric. It reached past her waist and hugged her hips, emphasizing the rapper’s hourglass figure.

Chanel wore her hair down in a middle part with luxurious large curls that she brushed in front of her shoulders and also accessorized with a fishnet face veil that added a vintage vibe to her photo. The veil was clipped into the top of her head and fell down to cover her forehead, eyes, and nose. Other than that, it didn’t look like she wore additional jewelry.

Because the image was in black-and-white, it was hard to discern her makeup application. Even so, it looked like she rocked dark liner on her lower lids, a darker tone of eyeshadow, and light-colored lipstick.

Chanel posed in front of a blank wall and was well illuminated — the nice lighting left her skin looking flawless. She tagged many people who worked behind the scenes to make the photo possible, including stylist Carlos Mannings and makeup artist Star Bahati. She also tagged a second stylist, Ali Dariotis, and photographer Sonny Chaotic.

The comments section was packed with compliments from the Ridiculousness star’s adoring fans.

“One of my fave photos ever taken,” gushed the photographer.

“YOUR [sic] SO PRETTY GIRL!!!! what’s your secret?” wondered a second admirer.

“Keep making good music sunshine i love when you sing & rap #xoxo #musicproduction #beautiful,” encouraged a third person.

“Whoa PG Chanel!!! Jk you look great,” declared another social media user.

In addition, the beauty posted another flirty update a week ago, that time sporting a pink tie-dye outfit and blowing a kiss to the camera. She leaned forward and closed her eyes for the flirty snap, posing in an ensemble that included a front-wrap shirt and matching leggings. Her makeup application was apparently matching with pink eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy pink lipstick. Behind her were a bed and a graphic wall with a neon sign.

“It was all a dream,” it read.