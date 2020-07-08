Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Top And Booty Shorts

American model Katya Elise Henry stunned fans on social media after she shared a sultry new slideshow of herself on Tuesday, July 7. The bombshell posted the content on her Instagram account for her 7.5 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands.

The 25-year-old, who is best known for her fitness program, glowed as she photographed herself with a cellphone in the mirror while seemingly inside of a restroom. Katya took center stage in the three-photo slideshow as she switched between a number of sexy poses directly in front of the camera. She further exuded sexy vibes as she pouted, stared at the phone’s screen, and propped her backside out.

Her long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as her locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy, natural-looking waves.

Katya also looked to be wearing a bit of makeup in the series — elevating her sporty look. The application seemingly included eye shadow, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, mascara, nude lipstick, bronzer, and blush.

Regardless of her good looks, what easily dominated the series was the model’s famous curves, as she flaunted them with a skimpy workout ensemble.

Katya rocked a black workout top that featured two thin straps, which went over her shoulders and down her back. The front of the garment did not conceal much as its tiny bandeau-styled body exposed both cleavage and a bit of underboob. Further on display was the model’s midriff area as the garment reached just below her chest.

The model teamed the top with a pair of blue booty shorts that also did not provide much coverage. The shorts, which barely covered the model’s derriere, especially showed off her curvy hips, backside, and thighs. Her slim core was also on display as the bottoms featured a high-waisted design.

Katya did not provide a geotag for the post. In the caption, she shared some motivational messages with her followers.

The daring series was instantly met with approval and support from fans, amassing more than 67,000 likes since going live just 50 minutes ago. Additionally, more than 400 users also complimented the model on her curves, beauty, and outfit in the comments section.

“You are a queen,” one user wrote.

“Love your natural hair,” added a second admirer.

“Wow so gorgeous babe,” a third individual added.

“You look so cute, and your body looks amazing,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has posted more than one sizzling snapshot of herself on social media this past week. Just on July 3, she wowed fans once more after rocking a tiny bikini that did not conceal much of her figure, per The Inquisitr.