‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Warns Victor’s Foes To ‘Get Ready’ For His Comeback

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden took to Twitter with a video of himself getting back into fighting form after the CBS Daytime drama has been on hiatus for several months amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sudser plans to resume production soon, and Braeden warned the foes of his character Victor Newman to get ready for The Mustache’s comeback. Viewers loved seeing a sneak peek at the actor’s fitness regimen as well as his allusion to the show returning soon with new episodes.

In a video clip, Braeden, who is 79 years old, was climbing stairs to get in some exercise. He wore a backward baseball cap on his head, and he had on mirrored sunglasses to protect his eyes, and his face sported a bit of scruff. The soap veteran had on dark workout pants, a simple black t-shirt, and dark tennis shoes. When he reached the top, the actor took several deep breaths.

Within minutes, Breaden’s clip received nearly 650 likes and at least 50 retweets. Almost 100 fans took the time to reply to his words for Victor’s Genoa City foes — Jack (Peter Bergman), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Billy (Jason Thompson). Many viewers expressed their happiness that new episodes of the daytime drama would soon be back on the air each weekday.

Jack & Adam& BILLY BOY, GET READY FOR MY COME BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/f1RAsxdWqb — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 8, 2020

“Hellllllll YESSSS! Victor is coming back, and I’m full force!!! GC be afraid. Be very afraid. Especially YOU ADAM @MarkGrossman lol,” replied one fan.

“I bet Jack, Adam, and Billy Boy haven’t forgotten you for a minute! We all are patiently awaiting your comeback! #besafe,” a second Twitter user urged.

“You are so missed! But when #YR returns, can the focus be taken off those three? With the focus back to the original Newman foursome, their lives and the third generation with Noah, Summer, Faith, Johnny & Katie. The classics have shown how truly great the true original family dynamic is,” wrote a third viewer.

“They are out of their league,” a fourth fan noted.

When storylines left off, Victor had just revealed what happened in Kansas when Adam was a pre-teen, leaving his son stunned and unsure of the truth. As for Jack, things between him and Victor had not been overly contentious, but that could always change on a dime. Victor wasn’t thrilled with Billy because he’d once again broken Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) heart.

Y&R intends to resume production on July 13 after initially announcing July 6 as the date, TV Line reported. The day could still change depending on the COVID-19 situation in California.