Bella Araujo Flaunts Busty Assets And Curves In Sheer Black Dress

Internet sensation Bella Araujo sent temperatures soaring on social media with a sexy new update of herself on Tuesday, July 7. The Brazilian bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the snapshot with her 2.6 million followers, and it quickly became a hit amongst her followers.

The 29-year-old glowed in the image as she photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror. Bella appeared to be inside of a walk-in closet, or a retail store, as racks of clothing were visible behind her.

She took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror, posing with her backside propped out. She further exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared straight into her phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair, which featured dark roots and an ombre dye-job, was flipped to the right and styled in loose curls as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Bella also looked to be wearing a full makeup application for the image — a look she frequently employs to add some glamour to her overall appearance. The makeup seemingly included foundation, blush, pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, bronzer, mascara, and a pink lipstick.

Still, what easily stole the show in the snapshot was Bella’s curvaceous figure, which she flaunted with a revealing dress.

The garment was black and featured short sleeves. The dress did not leave much to the imagination as it was designed with sheer material that drew attention to Bella’s busty assets and revealed her entire midriff. The dress further exposed a bit of cleavage, concealing parts of her chest with just two large embroidered Xs. As the dress was also very tight on the model, it particularly showcased her hips, thighs, and bodacious derriere.

She finished the look off with a gold watch and a gold bracelet.

She revealed in the post’s geotag that she was in Manaus, Brazil. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated that her dress was designed by Balada, following the sentiment with a black heart emoji.

The eye-catching image was met with instant support and approval from fans, garnering more than 20,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. More than 320 users also took to the comments section to compliment the model.

“Very gorgeous dress,” one user wrote.

“Lovely outfit, totally dazzles,” added a second fan.

“Wow beautiful and lovely,” a third admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bella has shared a number of bold looks to social media this past week. On July 3, she again wowed her fans after she rocked yet another flattering dress that showed off her physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 69,000 likes since going live.