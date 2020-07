Mary Kay Letorneau has reportedly died. The former schoolteacher, thrust into the national spotlight for having an affair with an adolescent student, has reportedly died of cancer, according to a tweet from KING 5’s Susannah Frame. She was 58 at the time of her passing. Frame listed Letorneau’s cause of death as due to cancer.

She Was Arrested In March 1997

Letorneau was arrested in 1997 for having a sexual relationship with her former student, Vili Fualaau.