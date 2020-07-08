Rachel Lindsay Stuns In New Instagram Post, Discusses Being Vulnerable

Rachel Lindsay is opening up about her past.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay took to Instagram on Monday, July 6 to share a gorgeous new photo of herself. The lawyer and television personality posed on a large set of stone stairs while in Miami, Florida.

Lindsay looked stunning in a low-cut white tank top that showed off her stunning figure. She paired the top with tan plaid dress pants. The 35-year-old, who is originally from Dallas, Texas, wore her long, dark hair down in braids. She wore a pair of high heels with clear straps that clasped together at her ankles.

Lindsay accessorized with small hoop earrings, a gold necklace, and a couple of rings while also sporting black nail polish. She appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup, including mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick. She rested one hand on her knee as she flashed a subtle smile at the camera. Four large planters could be seen behind her at the top of the stairs as the sun shone down on the former reality television star, illuminating her face.

In her caption, Lindsay discussed the topic of vulnerability. She noted that while the public knows a lot about her life in the years following her appearance on The Bachelorette, they don’t know much about her life prior to the show. She discussed that before going on the show and later finding love and marrying her husband Bryan Abasolo, she was in a very serious five-year relationship.

Lindsay noted that while she has been hesitant to discuss this relationship in the past, she made the decision to finally open up about it on her blog, Honestly Rach. She admitted that being vulnerable about this topic was not easy, yet she wanted to be sure she shared her truth.

Lindsay got a lot of love on the post, which soon racked up over 35,000 likes. She boasts a total of 932,000 followers on Instagram overall, and many of them took to the comments section to share their appreciation for her and her honesty.

“Loved your answer and explanation to the question. Not only are you an amazing public speaker, you’re also a gifted writer,” one social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous, Smart & beautiful. Hello Mrs Abasolo!” another fan wrote.

“I love that quote! Love your blog and your Higher Learning podcast. You are beautiful-inside and out,” one more person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsay recently took to Instagram to share an airport selfie and open up about her fears regarding flying for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.