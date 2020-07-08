Anna Nystrom Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Skintight Pink Dress

Internet sensation Anna Nystrom stunned fans around the globe on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, July 7. The blond bombshell shared the new content with her 8.5 million followers on Instagram and it instantly caught the attention of plenty.

The 27-year-old Swedish model — mostly known from her popular YouTube channel — was photographed outdoors in the middle of the street. She stole the show in the image as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing candidly as she walked. She also emitted a playful vibe as she tugged on the ends of her hair, smiled shyly, and looked away from the camera.

Anna’s long, platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and and styled in loose waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Per usual, the model also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup in the image — a move that elevated her natural facial features and added some glam to her look. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, bronzer, and nude lipstick.

It was Anna’s enviable figure that stood out most, though, as she flaunted her famous physique with a stylish-but-revealing ensemble.

Anna opted for a pink dress that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not provide much coverage as it featured a plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage and part of her white bra underneath. As the garment was very form-fitting on the model, it also showcased her curvy hips and pert derriere. Further on display was Anna’s toned legs, as the dress was quite short, reaching just below her backside.

The model finished the look off with just a gold necklace.

Anna did not specify where she had been snapped for the post, but according to the geotag, she was in Sweden.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she simply shared a pink heart emoji.

The photo was met with support and approval from tens of thousands of Anna’s fans, garnering more than 57,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. An additional 650 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her figure, looks, and dress.

“Wow girl,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are so pretty Anna,” a second person added.

“Truly amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

Anna has shared sultry snapshots of herself on more than one occasion, especially as of late. On July 4, she wowed fans once again when she sported an white ruffled bikini that showed off her killer figure, per The Inquisitr.