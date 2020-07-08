Kenny Tancredi Dead, Popular Twitch Streamer Blue622 Dies Unexpectedly At 30

Kenny Tancredi, better known in the Twitch streaming community as Blue622, died unexpectedly last weekend.

Several figures from the gaming world have mourned his death, which took place on July 4 but first became public on Tuesday. Details about the manner of his death were not immediately known, but it was described as sudden.

Tancredi Had A Passion For Technology, Gaming

I hope it’s not true man.. this year is wild .. rip my friend … rip.. pic.twitter.com/QjOHI136Md — Desirae Lazar (@DesiraeLazar) July 7, 2020

In an obituary posted on Morgan Funeral Home, family noted that Tancredi passed away on Saturday at his home.

The obituary noted that Tancredi worked as a network engineer and had a “natural affiliation with anything technology related. ”

“This led to his spare time passion for gaming, which he turned into a successful, entrepreneurial endeavor that produced a following of other gamers. He also loved animals, water sports and snowboarding – and making everyone laugh,” the obituary noted.

The obituary went on to say that Tancredi was known for his generosity and caring nature, and made reference to challenges that he faced during his life.

“Kenny conquered many challenges through his short life, but could not conquer all – even though he gave it a good fight,” it noted.

The obituary did not offer any further details about these struggles, including whether it was in any way related to his death. Tancredi did not have an apparent health issues before his sudden passing last week.

Tancredi Had A Large And Dedicated Following Online

Tancredi was a popular figure in the gaming community, with a following of more than 44,000 on Twitch.

In an “about” section of his Twitch page, Tancredi shared that he had been a fan of video games since his youth.

“My name is Kenny, but the internet knows me as bLuE. I’ve been playing video games for as long as I could remember, I started with Super Nintendo and i’ve been hooked on gaming ever since,” he shared.

He was known for sharing streams of the Grand Theft Auto video game series, and even created a custom character.

Tancredi’s death led to an outpouring of support and condolences from many in the gaming world, who remembered him as a kind and welcoming person.

Rest in peace @blue622 one of the most welcoming people I met when joining NoPixel. Thanks for all the memories and hope you found peace. — Alan Widmann (@hotted89) July 7, 2020

One of my fav rp memories was with @blue622 and pranking the cops. Rest in peace my dude. Lost another good one. — GenG Ava (@AvaGG) July 7, 2020

Life is too short and for some its shorter than expected. May @blue622 rest in peace. Kenny aka Boe Jangles had a direct impact on a lot of peoples lives in the GTA 5 Community. 2020 has been a real rough year. — Garrett (@JoblessGarrett) July 7, 2020

Many fans also shared messages of condolences after the new broke on Tuesday evening, morning Tancredi’s young passing. A number of tributes arose on the NoPixel role-play server of Grand Theft Auto V, which many credited Tancredi for helping to popularize. His last stream on Twitch had come last week, and Tancredi had gone several days without posting on social media.

The gaming world had already been in mourning from the death last week of Byron Bernstein, known in the gaming community as Reckful. That included Tancredi, whose last tweet was about Bernstein’s passing, written just two days before Tancredi’s own death.

“Just heard the news about Reckful… He was an amazing person with a huge heart and will be missed,” Tancredi wrote. “If you’re feeling down, please reach out for help. If you think nobody cares about you, just know that I do. DM’s always open.”