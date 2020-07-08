Madison Beer Stuns In Blue Tie-Dye Outfit

Singer Madison Beer took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, to share a stunning photo of herself in a two-piece blue tie-dye outfit. The 21-year-old shared six different images within the post.

Beer stood outside for the mini photo shoot, which featured flowers, trees, and a vast yard visible behind her. She wore her tie-dye sweatshirt tied around her neck with a white crop top underneath that exposed her toned stomach and fit figure. She paired the look with matching blue sweatpants with a drawstring tie at the waist. Both the sweatshirt and sweatpants are from the brand Taja. She accessorized with a pearl necklace, a gold watch, gold rings, and gold hoop earrings, and wore black sunglasses perched on the top of her head.

Beer wore her long dark hair down straight and appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, including mascara. In one of the photos, she rested her hands at her waist as she smiled and stared out into the distance. In another snap, she closed her eyes and stretched one arm up in the air — as if in triumph. She also included a couple more silly poses as she played around in front of the camera.

Seeming to try to stick to the blue theme, Beer also shared a photo of beautiful blue blooming hydrangeas, as well as a image of Alice from Alice in Wonderland wearing a blue dress.

Beer’s upload quickly began racking up the likes shortly after it was posted, soon reaching over 1.7 million. Soon, many of her 19.5 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her looks and her outfit choice. Others tried to get her attention or earn a reply from her.

“You’re the cutest person I’ve ever seen,” gushed one social media user.

“You deserve so much happiness, I hope you are having incredible time there in your home town,” another person commented.

“How does one just… look like that?” questioned another fan.

Shortly after it was uploaded, Beer limited the comments on her post.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beer has been particularly active on social media lately. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to share yet another stunning snap of herself. In that update, she sported a collared Fendi top and matching tiny shorts. She wore her hair up in a high pony and accessorized with a small white purse. The post racked up well over 3 million likes.