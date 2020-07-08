Hailey Baldwin Bieber Shows Off Killer Figure In Cut-Out Dress

Television personality star Hailey Baldwin Bieber captured hearts around the world on social media after she shared a sizzling slideshow of herself on Tuesday, July 7. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 27.7 million followers, and the post instantly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old American model radiated while she was photographed in front of palm trees for the three-photo slideshow. Hailey took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of model-esque and sexy poses. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted her lips and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens.

Her long blond locks were pulled back behind her head, seemingly into a low bun for a hairdo that added some sophistication to her look.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the images — elevating her natural facial features and adding just a touch of glamour. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, bronzer, highlighter, eyeshadow, mascara, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was her enviable figure that easily dominated the series, as she flaunted her curves in a revealing-yet-stylish dress.

The garment was beige and featured two thin straps that went over he shoulders and down her back. The dress did not leave much to the imagination as she went braless underneath and it featured a very plunging neckline that exposed a great deal of cleavage. The dress was also constructed with some cut-outs that displayed nearly her entire midriff. Further on display was the model’s hips and bodacious derriere, as the article of clothing hugged her figure.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including several gold necklaces, rings, a pair of hoop earrings, and a gold watch.

She did not indicate where she was in the post, but looked to be somewhere tropical.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she assured her followers that she would be wearing a mask with her outfit.

The sexy series quickly received an influx of attention from hundreds of thousands of fans since going live just one hour ago. Additionally, dozens of her close friends commented on her appearance, as she had disabled comments from the greater public.

“Angel,” one friend wrote.

“Goddess,” added a second.

Hailey has shared a number of eye-catching outfits with fans on social media this past week. On July 5, she stunned her fans once more after she rocked a skimpy coral bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 1.4 million likes since going live.