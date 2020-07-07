‘Pump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Hangs With Dayna Kathan After Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute’s Firings

Katie Maloney appears to be forging a friendship with the Season 8 newbie.

Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan have teamed up for a series of new “Wine to Me” specials, which Dayna recently confirmed on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Following the June firings of their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, Katie appears to be forming a friendship with Dayna, who was added to the Bravo reality series’ cast last summer for Season 8, and on Monday, July 6, they filmed their very first event for their fans and followers.

After sharing a photo of the two of them on her Twitter page and revealing that their first “Wine to Me” special would be aired on Wednesday at noon, Dayna appeared on her Instagram Stories with her co-star and asked her how she felt their first taping went.

“It was really good. I think we gave really good advice. I think it was eye-opening and insightful [and] I think everyone is going to really take away a lot,” Katie replied.

As Dayna’s Instagram Stories clip continued, she said that she and Katie were “so excited” about their new project as Katie agreed that she “can’t wait” to share what they’ve been working on with their online audience members.

In the video shared by Dayna, she and Katie appeared to be filming at the home Katie shares with her husband, Tom Schwartz. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, the couple, who tied the knot for a second time in Las Vegas last year as cameras rolled for the show’s latest season, purchased their first home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2019.

The women were also seen holding a couple of glasses of wine as they filmed the clip for Dayna’s Instagram audience.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Katie will soon begin filming her first season of Vanderpump Rules without her longtime friends Stassi and Kristen. So, it’s good to see that she and Dayna seem to have hit it off.

“wine to me” (us) Wednesday at noon. pic.twitter.com/C2ks9R7OP9 — dayna kathan (@dayna_kathan) July 7, 2020

While the majority of the newbies added to the Vanderpump Rules cast didn’t seem to have any real connection to the OGs of the show, Dayna successfully established herself within the group and became quick friends with a number of the original cast members.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, former cast member Kristen had nothing but good things to say about Dayna when she appeared on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, which was shared on YouTube, earlier this year, prior to her firing. In fact, she said she was “really close” to the SUR and TomTom waitress.