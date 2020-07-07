‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Lauren Heats Things Up Poolside

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, July 8 teases flashback moments from August 3, 2000. Phyllis and Michael enjoy time together, which leaves Christine fuming while Neil brings Olivia home, and he has a frank talk with Dru about Lily. Finally, Lauren kisses her boyfriend Billy, which leaves Mac reeling.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) made waves with Michael (Christian Le Blanc), according to SheKnows Soaps. Phyllis and Michael saw each other at Gina’s, which left Christine (Lauralee Bell) upset because she felt that Phyllis would cause trouble for her. However, Michael tried to reassure Chris that Phyllis was past all that because she had a career and was not all about creating issues for others.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) pressed Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) for the truth since he worried that Lily might believe that they had a romance blossoming again. Dru and Neil agreed to talk to Lily and temper her expectations of them getting back together. The family celebrated that Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) came home from the hospital, but their troubles were far from over.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) turned up the heat with Billy (then David Tom). Mac (Ashley Bashioum) liked Billy, and he actually liked her back. However, Brittany is Billy’s girlfriend, and Mac got jealous when she saw them kissing. Billy wondered why Mac was avoiding him, and she said it was because she couldn’t handle seeing him and Brittany together. Mac got jealous during a poolside video for Jabot.

Mac also found herself in trouble with Jill (Jess Walton). It seemed that although Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) felt confident about Mac’s identity as her granddaughter, Jill had some questions. When Katherine turned to Paul (Doug Davidson) for help, he even began to question Mac’s motives. Although Paul reassured Kay that Jill couldn’t cause any problems, he did mention that if Mac happened to be lying about her identity, then all bets were off.

As for Jill, she turned to Jack (Peter Bergman) for help. She didn’t like Mac, and she realized her son Billy had a crush on her. Jill asked Jack to help push Billy toward Brittany.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) worried about Sharon (Sharon Case). He asked her if she was over everything that Matt (Russell Lawrence) did to her all those years ago, and Sharon reassured him that she was okay with things those days. Unfortunately, later, somebody introduced Sharon to Carter, who was really Matt, and she found herself shivering in fear.