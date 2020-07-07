Kara Del Toro Slays In An NSFW Top & White Pants In The Kitchen: ‘What’s Cookin?’

Kara Del Toro got all dressed up too hang out in the kitchen in a sizzling new set of photos shared to her Instagram page this afternoon. The Maxim model flashed some serious skin in a monochromatic ensemble while asking her 1.5 million followers “what’s cookin?”

The upload contained two photos that captured Kara posing by her stove. All the appliances in the room were white, as were the shelves and cupboards on the wall. The space also featured marble and gray tile backsplashes behind the stove and sink, respectively.

The 26-year-old seemed to have drawn inspiration from the kitchen when choosing her outfit for the day, as it was comprised entirely of white garments. Kara sported a pair of summery pants that clung tightly to her derriere before flaring out into a wide-leg style. The bottoms also featured a button fly with tortoise buttons and a high-rise waistband that drew attention to her flat tummy and trim waist.

Kara also wore a slinky satin top for the camera session that left very little to the imagination. The garment featured a trendy cowl neckline that left her bronzed decolletage bare and had thin, floss-style straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its thin fabric flowed elegantly over Kara’s chest, though there was not nearly enough of it to cover her voluptuous assets, resulting in the model flashing an eyeful of sideboob as she worked the camera. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Kara added some bling to the racy look with a pair of flat stud earrings and a gold chain choker necklace. She tied her honey-blond tresses in a sleek bun with a bit of fringe left out to frame her face. The model also highlighted her natural beauty with a minimal makeup look, which appeared to include a light pink lipstick, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The double-pic update proved to be an instant hit with the social media star’s fans, racking up more than 12,000 likes and 179 comments within 45 minutes of going live.

“You’re so drop-dead gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” added another fan.

“How can you not be a fan of this angel?” a third follower asked.

“You are smoking!” praised a fourth admirer.

Kara brings the heat to her Instagram page whether she’s in the kitchen or not. The model recently sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her bodacious curves in a set of sheer white lingerie. That look seemed to be another favorite amongst her fans, who have awarded the post over 47,000 likes and 529 comments to date.