Jessica Sunok Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In A Very Revealing Black Swimsuit

American social media model Jessica Sunok took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and shared a set of skin-baring photos to tease her followers.

In the snaps, Jessica could be seen rocking a very revealing black bathing suit that perfectly showcased her curvaceous figure. The sexy ensemble featured halterneck style cups that struggled to contain her assets, thus allowing her to show off major underboob.

The bathing suit boasted a cut-out on the stomach along with thin strings that joined the cups with the lower part of the swimsuit. Apart from a glimpse of her perky breasts, her outfit also put her thick thighs on full display.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. Her makeup seemingly featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a dewy look. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light-pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back.

In terms of jewelry and accessories, Jessica opted for a pair of silver drop earrings and a pair of dark sunglasses that she wore on her head.

Per the geotag, the snaps were captured in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place outdoors, apparently in a garden. To pose, Jessica sat on a black-and-white striped sun lounger. In the first image, she turned her face to one side, kept a hand on her chin, gazed at the camera, and flashed a smile.

In the second picture, Jessica lightly touched her hair and held her sunglasses with the other hand, slightly puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, the Raleigh, North Carolina native emphasized the importance of kindness. Within seven hours of going live, the pictures garnered more than 22,000 likes and about 210 messages.

“Tiny waist, cute face,” one of her followers commented on the snap.

“Pretty freckles, beautiful sun-kissed skin, and amazing body!” another user chimed in.

“Oh wow, you are looking incredible, babe,” a third fan wrote.

“No girl can look better than you,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Tiffany Keller, Krissy Taylor, Lexy Panterra, and Eriana Blanco.

It looks like Jessica is quite fond of black beachwear. Not too long ago, she shared another picture on her timeline in which she could be seen rocking a racy black bikini, one that put her peachy posterior on full display.