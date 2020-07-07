Lele Pons Says Goodbye To Miami In A Black Bikini

Lele Pons took to Instagram to share a set of three images in which she rocked in a black bikini. The YouTuber added the update to her feed a short time ago, and since it went live, it’s earned nothing but praise from her 41 million-plus followers.

The first two photos in the set showed Lele on the side of a boat. The model did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location, but in her caption, she wished a farewell to Miami. The social media star stood on the side of a yacht and grabbed a metal rung with her hand. She rested the opposite arm at her side and looked into the camera with an alluring stare. It looked like a great day for boating with a bright blue sky overhead.

Lele’s second photo showed her striking an altered pose on the side of the vessel while the last captured her in the middle of a dip. Lele showed off her curvaceous figure in a black bikini. The top featured traditional triangle cups with a halterneck that secured behind her neck. The cut of the suit allowed Lele to show off her cleavage and a glimpse of underboob.

The bottom of the swimwear was just as sexy. The piece had thick straps that hugged her hipbones and a low cut that helped to showcase her trim abs. The cut of the suit also left the majority of Lele’s shapely thighs well within sight. Her day of fun in the sun did not call for any additional accessories, and Lele ensured that all eyes were glued to her body.

Lele wore her long blond, locks with a middle part, and her hair tumbled over her right shoulder. In the third image, the YouTube star slicked her wet tresses out of her face. It did not appear as though Lele was wearing any makeup, and her natural beauty was on full display.

The post has already earned over 1.1 million likes in three hours. The upload also received over 11,00 comments, most of which raved over her bombshell body. Plenty of other Instagrammers couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“Abs on the way, girl. That body is insane girl,” one follower commented alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“Lele love your music thanks to you i overcomed many difficult moments,” a second follower added alongside a series of flame and sun emoji.

“I love you Lele! I wish you enjoy all your life and always smile cuz we love you and when we see you smile we also smile,” a third social media user chimed in.