Saweetie Shows Off Her ‘Pretty Face No Waist’ In Tank Top For Latest Instagram Upload

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a set of new photos of herself in a chilled-out number. The rapper is known for her outfit uploads and her eye-catching sense of style but opted for a simpler look for today’s post.

The “Tap In” songstress stunned in a white tank top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue ripped jeans that fitted very loosely around her waist. Saweetie is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and rocked red hair styled in a ponytail with a fringe. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a silver watch, a ring, and a chain featuring a large pendant. The entertainer kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadow.

The 27-year-old posted three images within one upload. In the first shot, Saweetie took a selfie with her phone in the mirror of a bathroom. She threw her middle finger up and looked into the screen of her phone.

In the next slide, Saweetie sat on the surface in front of her and posed sideways, helping display her profile. In the third and final frame, she shared a close-up snap that showed off her cherry red locks and glammed-up makeup look.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 480,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Flaming hot Cheetos is what I’m gonna call this look,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I’ve never seen so many looks in such a short amount of time… high key obsessed,” another person shared, referring to her content outfit updates via the social platform.

“Quavo lucky as hell man,” remarked a third fan.

“I just want to marry you at this point,” a fourth admirer commented.

Throwing her middle finger up in carefree photos is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a similar pose on top of a rooftop in a black bralette and leggings that featured a multicolored sequin print all over. She accessorized with a chain that had a big “icy” pendant attached to it, hoop earrings, a silver watch, and a ring. The rapper held a Birkin handbag around her arm and rocked long acrylic nails for the occasion. She wore straight brunette hair down with a silver jeweled headband and opted for a full face of makeup.