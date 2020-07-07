Sommer Ray Is An ‘Angel’ & ‘Hell Raiser’ In Skimpy Floral Bikini

Sommer Ray wowed fans with another skin-baring post that showcased her bombshell body. The model dropped four new photos on her feed earlier this afternoon that showed her in a colorful, floral bikini.

The first image in the series saw the model posed in front of a wall of greenery with few light pink and dark pink flowers. She did not use a geotag that indicated her exact location, but it looked like she was somewhere tropical. The model tilted her head to the side and had her lips slightly parted in the first photo.

The second and third images showed the social media star at a closer angle while the last photo in Sommer’s feed captured the model posed with her chest facing forward. Sommer tilted her head to the side and ran her fingers through her ombre-dyed locks. This particular photo offered the best view of the model’s incredible figure.

The popular model sported a floral bikini that had a light blue base. The garment was patterned with orange and white flowers and also featured few green leaves. It featured small cups that showed off her bronzed cleavage while the suit’s thin straps helped highlight her sun-kissed arms. The top rested on her rib cage and allowed Sommer to show off her taut tummy.

On her lower-half, Sommer rocked a sheer sarong that added another pop of color to her outfit. The sheer piece had a pattern with vibrant yellow flowers throughout, and Sommer wore it tied below her belly button. The curve-hugging skirt also helped accentuate Sommer’s famous curves.

The model wore her ombre-dyed locks with mermaid-like waves that were very fitting for the look. She did not add any additional accessories to her outfit and let her swimsuit speak for itself. It looked like Sommer wore a natural palette of makeup that complimented her bronze complexion. It appeared as though her eyebrows were filled in with a color that matched her roots. Sommer also seemed to have a shimmery bronzer dusted on her cheekbones.

The model penned a fierce caption in which she referred to herself as an angel, hell raiser, and strong woman. Since the update went live, it’s attracted a ton of attention with over 429,000 likes and 1,900 comments.

“You have to most beautiful eyes in the world,” one follower commented with a single yellow heart emoji.

“You are so pretty it’s not even fair,” a second social media user chimed in.

“HOW ARE YOU ACTUALLY THIS PERFECT,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Dang Sommer! You look like a dime,” a fourth raved.