Samantha Hoopes Rocks Tiny Bikini In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Photoshoot

Samantha Hoopes first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2014. If her recent Instagram post is any indication, she will be appearing in the magazine’s latest issue. Her update appeared to be a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny bikini.

The geotag for Samantha’s post indicated that it was filmed in the British Virgin Islands. The clip captured the model from the front while a gorgeous view of the ocean was visible in the distance.

The 29-year-old model styled her hair parted in the middle and down in beach waves. Her makeup application looked to include shaped brows, smokey eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, and a coat of mascara. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks along with a pink gloss on her lips.

The clip began with a closeup shot of Samantha’s pretty face as she looked directly at the camera. The camera zoomed back slowly, showing off her incredible figure. The camera stopped, capturing her body from the middle of her thighs up. The beauty placed her arms over her head, showing off her amazingly flat abs. She turned her head to one side and stood with one hip cocked to the side, putting her curves on display.

The camera then zoomed back in on Samantha. She gazed into the lens with a sexy smile on her face while she held her arms above her head. As she camera moved in closer, she turned to the side, flaunting her cleavage and felt tummy. She also flashed a bit of side boob just before she turned back to the camera and bent over slightly.

In the caption, Samantha mentioned the magazine, but did not say exactly when the issue would come out. According to Sportscasting.com, a release date for the issue has not been set.

Many of Samantha’s followers seemed to enjoy the clip, and many flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“gorgeous!!!! Incredible!!! Sam is the best one!!!” one excited fan wrote.

“You’re [sic] smile could melt anyone’s heart from a mile away!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Damn you are right back in form post prego!!!” quipped a third admirer.

Samantha does look incredible considering the fact that she gave birth to her son, George last August. She seems to enjoy sharing photos of her life as a new mom with her fans. She recently showed off her son along with her smoking-hot body while wearing a red bikini.