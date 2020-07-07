Nata Lee Shows Off Killer Curves In Plunging Top And Skimpy Panties

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” stunned thousands of fans after she shared some sexy snapshots of herself in a revealing outfit on Tuesday, July 7. She posted the new content for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly grew in popularity amongst users.

The 21-year-old model stunned as she was photographed inside of a bedroom for the slideshow, which consisted of seven photos. Nata took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of sexy angles. She further exuded a happy vibe as she shared a smile with the camera in every slide.

Her long blond hair was flipped over to the right and looked to be blown out as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in voluminous waves.

Nata also appeared to be wearing makeup throughout the series — a move that highlighted her natural facial features and glammed up her look. The application seemingly included a foundation, blush, eyeshadow, highlighter, and a nude lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out most, as she flaunted her famous figure in a skimpy outfit.

She rocked a rainbow-colored top, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The vibrant garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite tight on her, highlighting her assets and exposing a great deal of cleavage. She was also able to display her chiseled core as the top was very cropped.

She teamed the top with an even more revealing pair of white panties, that looked to be made out of lace. That garment particularly showcased her hips, pert derriere, and slim midriff.

The model did not include a geotag for the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

In the caption, she stated she was sending her followers “love and happiness,” before revealing that her ensemble was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company.

The sizzling series was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes and more than 2,300 comments.

“So beautiful,” one user commented.

“Wow, just wow,” added a second fan.

Nata has posted plenty of sultry snaps of herself on social media lately. On July 5, she wowed fans after rocking just a tiny workout top and booty shorts, per The Inquisitr.