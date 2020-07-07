Charly Jordan Rocks A Black Bra & Linen Pants In Smoking-Hot, Multi-Photo Update

Charly Jordan wowed her fans with another smoking-hot series of Instagram photos. The post was added to her feed earlier this afternoon and captured the blond bombshell in nothing more than a bra and sheer linen pants.

The photos showed the model doing some light reading in the middle of a park. A geotag in the image indicated that the pictures were taken in Santa Monica, California. Trees filled the area around the model, and sunlight lit up their branches.

The first photo in the series showed Charly sprawled out on a white towel. She lay on her stomach and gazed into the camera with a half-smile as she rested her cheek on her shoulder.

The second photo in the deck showed the model with her derriere on the ground. She rested the weight of her body on her arms, which were stretched out behind her back. Charly tilted her head up toward the sky while her eyes were closed. The next few photos in the set showed Charly posed in different ways, and she also added a few up-close and personal shots to the mix.

The model rocked a sexy yet casual outfit from Revolve. On her upper half, Charly wore a tiny black bra that fit snug on her chest. It had thick straps that were worn in the middle of her tanned shoulders and helped show off her slender arms.

Charly paired the bra with sheer linen pants that exposed a tease of her underwear underneath. Its waistband was worn just below her navel and showed off her chiseled abs. The rest of the garment was loose on her legs and gave the outfit a relaxed feel.

Charly styled her long, blond locks down and with a few curls. Her hair was worn in different ways for each photo. It looked like she was wearing a natural application of makeup that included defined brows and mascara.

In her caption, the model reminded fans to always be a student and learn through actions and observation.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love and praise for the multi-image update. The post has garnered over 173,000 likes and upward of 500 comments.

“Always student, you are very beautiful girl charly,” one follower wrote alongside a trail of heart-eyed emoji.

“It’s so refreshing to see someone embrace their natural beauty,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“You are just so incredibly beautiful and stunning,” a third fan complimented.

“Lookin like a picnic,” one more fan wrote with a few flames.