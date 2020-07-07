Anna Katharina Flaunts Insane Curves And Golden Tan In Turquoise Bikini

German fashion model Anna Katharina wowed her fans in her most recent Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

The stunning blond bombshell wore a sizzling blue bikini that garnered over three thousand likes, and numerous adoring comments, in the first 20 minutes it was online.

Anna’s vivid turquoise attire was made with a shimmering fabric that popped against the neutral shades of the background and offset her killer tan.

She posed with her legs thrust far apart and rested on her knees with both feet extended behind her. Her hips were cocked to one side, which emphasized her narrow waist and toned abs.

Her bathing suit bottom was stretched taut across her abdomen and rested high above each hipbone, allowing the swell of her derriere to peek out underneath.

Anna raised her chiseled right arm and tousled her windswept mane with her right hand. Her hair flipped to one side and cascaded halfway down her back.

With her left hand, Anna suggestively tugged on one of the tiny bikini straps tied behind her neck.

The top of her suit was constructed of two triangles that barely covered her curvaceous bust. The cups did not quite meet in the center, completely exposing her impressive cleavage.

Gorgeous natural light spilled over her figure. The tropical sunshine kissed every inch of her golden skin and highlighted the incredible definition of her musculature.

Anna’s makeup application perfectly complimented the beachy setting. She wore copper shadow and black mascara to define her sparkling hazel eyes. Bronzer accentuated her high cheekbones.

Her perfectly pouting lips were painted a pale, earthy pink shade.

Her only visible accessory was small pair of gold knotted earrings, which she mentioned in the corresponding caption. Anna also credited Fashion Nova for her favored attire.

Her specific location was not geotagged, but Anna was photographed on a sandy beach, with a stretch of high-rise buildings slightly visible on the horizon behind her right shoulder.

The dark cerulean of mellow ocean waves rolled onto the shore to her left. A few tiny seabirds shared the scene with her.

Fans lavished Anna with hundreds of comments, primarily consisting of heart, heart-eyed, and flame emoji.

They mentioned her beautiful appearance, dark tan, and the vibrant color of her suit.

The model gives her 1.3 million Instagram fans frequent views of her amazing bikini body. She slipped on a different suit a few weeks ago while she was hanging out by the pool.