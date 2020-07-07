Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Sexy Leather Pants & A Simple Black Tank Top

In her latest Instagram post, reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a sexy monochromatic look that highlighted her fit figure. Larsa didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she stood in front of the large mirror that she takes many of her selfies in. Her bed with a large, neutral-colored rug was visible in the background, as well as a flat-screen television mounted on the wall. A set of sliding double-doors opened onto a balcony that filled the space with natural light.

Larsa rocked an ensemble from the brand PrettyLittleThing, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption. She showed off her sculpted legs in a pair of high-waisted leather pants that clung to her curves, highlighting her slim waist as well as her voluptuous hips. The pants were snug over her thighs before becoming a bit looser towards the bottom.

She paired the leather pants with a simple black tank top that showed off her arms, and had a scoop neckline. Larsa snapped the selfie with her cell phone, which was positioned right in front of her chest, so her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot.

She kept her accessories simple, adding a necklace as well as a watch on one wrist. She carried a structured black back from Chanel, and despite being indoors, also rocked a pair of sunglasses.

Larsa’s long locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless, tousled style, and her beauty look was likewise minimal yet stunning. While her sunglasses covered up her eyes and therefore any eye makeup, it seems as though she opted to wear a nude lip color in order to highlight her gorgeous pout.

She didn’t give her followers any context for where she would be wearing the ensemble, but her fans absolutely loved the snap regardless. The post racked up over 5,400 likes within one hour, as well as 91 comments from her eager fans.

“You look amazing!” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“Lookin like a snack,” another follower remarked.

“If you’re not the definition of beauty then IDK what is,” a third fan wrote.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” yet another fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa surprised her followers with a smoking hot snap taken while she lounged on a yacht in the Bahamas. She rocked a skimpy black bikini that left little to the imagination, and had her long locks pulled back in a bun as she basked in the sunshine.