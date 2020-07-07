Donald Trump Practices ‘Cheating As A Way Of Life,’ Book Reportedly Says

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, accuses the president of practicing “cheating as a way of life” in her upcoming tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The report claims that Mary Trump accuses Donald Trump of cheating on the SAT admissions test by paying someone to take it for him. The test helped Trump get into the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school, which the president has boasted about on multiple occasions. According to the president, Wharton is the “best school in the world.”

The book also allegedly outlines the feelings of Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who reportedly called him a “clown” and suggested that he is not serious about his Christianity.

“The only time Donald went to church was when the cameras were there,” she is quoted as saying. “It’s mind boggling. But that’s all about his base. He has no principles. None!”

Donald Trump’s propensity for cheating has come under the spotlight in the past. As reported by The Guardian, sports writer Rick Reilly called the president the “worst cheat ever” when golfing and claimed he “doesn’t care who knows.”

“I always say golf is like bicycle shorts. It reveals a lot about a man. And golf reveals a lot of ugliness in this president.”

Reilly explored the accusations in his book, Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, when he accused Donald Trump — who he called a “fat bozo” — of setting golf back by 30 years. Per The Guardian, Harvard psychiatrist Lance Dodes claimed that Trump exhibits signs of narcissistic personality disorder and suggested his alleged golf cheating is reflective of larger mental problems.

“It’s terrible he should cheat at golf which is the one sport where we self-regulate,” Dodes said.

Dodes noted that there are no referees in golf and claimed to have discussed cheating in the sport with the National Golf Foundation.

“They said 90% of golfers don’t cheat. Golf is an honest game but this guy leaves a big ugly orange stain on it. It really pisses me off.”

Outside of sports, some have accused Donald Trump of planning to cheat to win in 2020. As The Inquisitr reported, writer Amanda Marcotte said that the president’s recent attacks on mail-in voting are part of a larger plan to tilt the election in his favor. Marcotte pointed to Trump’s recent threat to withhold federal funding from Michigan and Nevada if they chose to pursue mail-in voting expansion and said it was an attempt to prevent regular Americans from participating in the process.